Minnesota sees 995 more COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 995 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Winona County had eleven new cases. Houston County had four new cases according to MDH.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 93,012 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 9,930 health care workers, MDH reported.

The Department said 83,862 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported approximately 22,000 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,895,302. About 1,336,851 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Thursday's update that three more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two of the three of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,988 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,435 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

