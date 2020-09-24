Mirrored depot will open Dutch museum’s storage to public

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam is building a shimmering new depot that is designed to open up the institution’s engine room to the public. The mirrored building will give visitors access to the vast majority of the museum’s collection of 151,000 art works that currently are stored out of the public eye. The striking new depot in the heart of Rotterdam’s Museum Park is covered in 1,664 mirrored panels that reflect the park and the skyline Rotterdam. The 130-foot tall building has a rooftop forest of 75 birch trees that were grown at ground level so that their roots intertwined to make them stronger.