Missouri crowds amid pandemic prompt real-life ‘Footloose’

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — With bars and nightclubs limiting capacity and closing early in the St. Louis area due to the coronavirus pandemic, neighboring establishments in St. Charles are seeing large and unruly crowds. So the city is taking a cue from the 1984 movie “Footloose” and banning dancing. St. Charles leaders met Wednesday with restaurant, bar and club operators and then announced a temporary ban on “music activities” after 11 p.m., starting Friday. Mayor Dan Borgmeyer told KTVI-TV that it does feel “a little bit like the movie ‘Footloose.’” The movie starred Kevin Bacon as a big-city teenager who moved to a small town that banned dancing, at least until he turned things around.