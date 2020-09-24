Mnuchin and Powell back jobless aid and small business loans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell say that the government’s top priorities in any new economic relief package should be to provide affordable loans to small businesses and further support for millions of Americans still unemployed. With the prospects for any new federal aid package appearing dim, members of the Senate Banking Committee pressed both officials Thursday to list improvements that could be quickly made in the nearly $3 trillion in support that Congress has passed to fight the pandemic-induced recession that has nearly 11 million people still jobless.