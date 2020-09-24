Monroe County sees September increase in COVID cases

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The head of the Monroe County Health Department shares her concerns and suggestions after they've seen an increase of more than 150 cases in the past three weeks.

Thursday morning, Sharon Nelson, RN, shared that the county had 443 cases as of Wednesday. On September 1, the number was 286.

She said that the county uses the Harvard model to track the rate of cases and better understand the spread of the virus in the county.

The risk level is communicated as colors: green, yellow, orange, red and is based on the average daily new case rate per 100,000 people for the 7-days prior. Rates are expressed as per 100,000 population (people) in order to take into account the population size.

 Green means that cases are on track for containment and on average, there are less than 1case per 100,000 population per day.

 Yellow means that there is initial community spread and on average, there are 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 population per day

 Orange means there is accelerated community spread and on average, there are 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 population per day

 Red means the rate of cases is at a tipping point for uncontrolled community spread and that on average, there are greater than 25 cases per 100,000 per day.

Nelson said that based on the model, as of Wednesday, the case rate was 25.36, which puts the county in the red category.

In a statement she said, "We know these are challenging times and we truly are "all in this together" and urge community members to do their part to control the spread of COVID-19."

She made the following recommendations:

 If you have or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, isolate yourself and quarantine for the full amount of time as advised by the health department

 Stay at home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, even if that illness is mild

 Maintain a 6-foot distance with others whenever possible and minimize close contact (within 6 feet) with those outside of your household

 Avoid gathering with those outside of your immediate household.

 Limit travel, especially to areas with large numbers of COVID-19 cases

 Wear a fabric face covering in places where you cannot maintain social distancing

 Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

 Avoid touching your face

Find more COVID-19 coverage here

RELATED: Trempealeau County sees surge in new cases