Nebraska man wanted in officer assault arrested in Missouri

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man has been arrested in Missouri for his alleged role in an assault on an Iowa police officer in which the officer fired his gun. Council Bluffs police said Thursday in a news release that 29-year-old Ian James Lybarger, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday night following a police chase that began in Red Oak, Iowa, and ended in northwestern Missouri. Police say Lybarger dragged a Council Bluffs police officer last week for several feet in a parking lot as the officer tried to remove him from his car. During the struggle, Officer John Kuebler fired his service weapon, but didn’t hit anyone. Lybarger is being held in the in Rock Port, Missouri, jail.