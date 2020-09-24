Order forces Census to do more visits, rely less on records

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even as the U.S. Census Bureau aims to finish the 2020 census by the end of the month, about a half dozen areas of the country have seen slight declines this week in the rate of households being counted. A researcher at City University of New York says that’s a good thing because it may result in a more accurate result. Steven Romalewski says a footnote the Census Bureau posted to its website claims a temporary restraining order issued this month by a federal judge in San Jose, California, is forcing the Census Bureau to change methods in some cases, leading to the declines.