Owner of fire-stricken ship to pay $1.8M for Sri Lankan help

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government says the owner of a large oil tanker that caught fire off the coast of the island nation has agreed to pay $1.8 million for its help in extinguishing the blaze. MT New Diamond, which was carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, was damaged by two fires over a week in early September. Greece-based Porto Emporios Shipping Inc. is the registered owner of the 20-year-old vessel. The Attorney General’s Department says an interim report on environmental damage has also been submitted to the ship’s owner, and that a separate claim for that will be presented after the final report is complete.