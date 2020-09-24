Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump told reporters Wednesday that he would "have to see what happens" when asked about whether he'd commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

He says, ""You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster."

It is highly unusual that a sitting president would express less than complete confidence in the American democracy's electoral process.

But he also declined four years ago to commit to honoring the election results if his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, won.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election drew swift blowback Thursday from Congress.

Lawmakers are turning to unprecedented steps to ensure the president cannot ignore the vote of the people.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed an “orderly transition” as has been done since the nation’s founding.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she trusts voters.

Still, some lawmakers are pushing Trump’s Cabinet to go on record to support the election outcome.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president will accept the results of a “free and fair election.” But he said anew he’s not sure the election will be honest.