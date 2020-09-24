Protests as Thai lawmakers vote on constitutional amendments

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai lawmakers are meeting to vote on six proposed amendments to the country’s military-backed constitution, as protesters pushing for charter reform gather outside Parliament. Changes to the constitution are one of three core demands that a coalition of protest groups is seeking. The groups also want new elections and an end to intimidation of political activists, saying they are needed to strengthen democracy. The current charter was written under a military junta that took power in a 2014 coup and pushed it through in a referendum in which campaigning for a “no” vote was illegal. The current prime minister led that coup, headed the military government and was named prime minister again last year’s general election.