Protests peaceful in Wisconsin over Breonna Taylor’s death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Demonstrations in Wisconsin over a grand jury’s decision not to indict Louisville, Kentucky police officers in Breonna Taylor’s death were relatively peaceful with protesters in Milwaukee blocking traffic on an interstate. Dozens of demonstrators marched along Interstate 94 Wednesday night as a large number of Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies held traffic back. In Madison, a group of about 60 people gathered Wednesday night on the steps of the state Capitol to remember Taylor. The group spent most of the night listening and dancing to music and passing a microphone around for people who wanted to speak. Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation in March.