Republicans argue against electronic Ohio ballot application

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers for Ohio and Republicans are arguing that the state’s top election official acted reasonably when he barred counties from accepting absentee ballot applications electronically in the face of potential cyberthreats and a loosely worded law. Groups including the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and the state GOP argued in a state appellate court filing Wednesday that Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive was also “consistent with more than a decade of bipartisan precedent.” The filings were submitted ahead of oral arguments Thursday in a lawsuit brought by the Ohio Democratic Party that alleges LaRose’s order in the presidential battleground state was unconstitutional.