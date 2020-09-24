Rodgers, Packers bring high-octane attack into New Orleans

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been scoring at an NFL-high rate coming into their Week 3 matchup with the Saints in New Orleans. The Packers have yet to score fewer than 42 points in a game and have 85 total points through the first two games this season. Drew Brees and the Saints’ offense may have to improve considerably if they hope to keep up. New Orleans has uncharacteristically begun the season ranked near the bottom third of the NFL in total offense at 21st overall.