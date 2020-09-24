Ruling on absentee ballots appealed

Madison, WI (WXOW) The Wisconsin Legislature is appealing a decision surrounding absentee ballots.

A U.S. District Judge determined last week, absentee ballots could be counted for six days after the November presidential election as long as they were postmarked by election day.

The judge stayed his ruling, however, expecting an appeal.

UW-La Crosse political analyst Tim Dale says the question is whether the ballots must be submitted by election day or postmarked by that day.

The issue has become partisan, he says, because of mail in voting.

Some argue election day is when people should vote in person.

Others argue voting should be made easier, especially during a pandemic.

Another court will now make that determination.