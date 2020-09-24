Saints need better Brees vs. Rodgers, potent Packers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints could struggle to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and the recently potent Packers unless Drew Brees produces his first vintage performance of 2020. The first two weeks of this season have seen two of the finest quarterbacks in NFL history on divergent paths. Rodgers is leading an offense scoring more than 40 points per game. Brees has uncharacteristically stumbled out of the gate. And the NFL’s all-time leader in yards and touchdowns passing has wound up fielding more questions than he’d have liked about how well his arm is holding up at age 41.