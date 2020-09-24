Sign thefts increasing during turbulent political season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - County Republican and Democrat leaders said they are seeing more yard sign thefts and damages to signs than any prior election.

Both camps said presidential signs are most at risk, not local campaign signs.

"It's interesting because overwhelmingly they report that their Van Orden signs and Kapanke signs have been left behind," La Crosse County Republican Chairman Bill Feehan said. "It's just the Trump signs that seem to be taken."

"What happens is they only take the Biden signs or they only vandalize the Biden signs," La Crosse County Democratic Chair Michael Smuksta said. "The other signs they leave which is interesting."

La Crosse Police Department Officer Dustin Darling said the police have not received an increase in theft or damage reports when compared to previous elections.

"It has been great to see that there has been a very small amount of reported cases of damaged or stolen signs," Officer Darling said. "Especially with this upcoming election being very controversial and many different varying opinions that are going on out there."

Feehan said people are not reporting thefts or damages to the police and that 10 to 15 people make requests for new signs every day.

"I just think people realize that the police have better things to do with their time," Feehan said. "There's a lot of crime going on especially in the city of La Crosse right now. They have better things to do than try and chase down sign thieves."

Smuksta said President Donald Trump's political jargon insights sign thefts.

"It's implicitly a result of the rhetoric that comes from the President," Smuksta said. "His rhetoric tends to be very divisive. Anybody who opposes him as seen as an enemy. And I think that he might not come out and say go steal the signs but I think in part there is sort of an implicit… 'Eh, it's okay to do that'."

Both political party leaders suggest people bring their yard signs inside at night to prevent any further damage or thefts.

Officer Darling said if caught, thieves could receive a citation and $250.00 fine.

He asked that people report any stolen or damaged property to the police department's website.