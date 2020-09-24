Small hamlet named Swastika keeps name, despite complaint

SWASTIKA, N.Y. (AP) — The rural upstate New York hamlet of Swastika is keeping its name, despite a complaint that it symbolizes the hate and intolerance of the Nazi regime. The unincorporated crossroads in the Adirondack Mountain town of Black Brook has been known as Swastika for more than a century. Town council members considered a name change after a visitor from New York City suggested it was offensive. Council members unanimously nixed a name change Sept. 14, saying the swastika is an ancient symbol and the name has nothing to do with Nazis. State Sen. James Skoufis questioned in a tweet whether the debate would’ve looked different if one of the council members was Jewish. He said he’ll be introducing legislation prohibiting use of the name.