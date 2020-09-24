TCU jumps into Big 12 play vs Iowa State in delayed opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU receiver Taye Barber and his teammates have been itching to get back on the field. The Horned Frogs are finally set to open their season with a Big 12 game against Iowa State. It will be their first game in 10 months because their only non-conference game was wiped out because of COVID-19. Iowa State is also motivated to play again, even though it has been only two weeks for the Cyclones. They were in the Top 25 before a 31-14 home loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. Saturday’s game will be the opener of Gary Patterson’s 20th season as TCU’s coach.