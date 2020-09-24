Thailand sues Facebook, Twitter for allowing banned material

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government has lodged complaints with police against Facebook and Twitter, alleging they failed to comply with court orders to block hundreds of accounts judged illegal under Thai law. It says it is the first time it has taken such action against the social media companies under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act. It has prosecuted website and account owners and users in the past. It says the targeted sites contained illegal content related to online gambling, pornography, drugs or the monarchy, a highly sensitive subject. In August, the government successfully pressured Facebook to block a popular page about the monarchy.