The Latest: Nearly 100 arrests in Louisville, Kentucky

6:53 am National news from the Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police have made close to 100 arrests in Louisville after protests over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A police statement describes vandalism, fires in garbage cans and the looting of several stores. Police haven’t released details about a suspect they detained in the shooting of two officers at the protests. Both officers are expected to recover from their wounds. 

Associated Press

