Truck driver ejected from vehicle after Highway 33 crash near Cashton

TOWNSHIP OF PORTLAND (WXOW) -- A truck driver has serious injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 33 Wednesday night.

It happened just east of County Highway PC northwest of Cashton around 10:30 p.m.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Andrew Weiker, 38, was driving west on State Highway 33 when his truck went onto the gravel shoulder on the north side of the highway.

Officials say Weiker overcorrected and went off the road. The Ford F150 apparently rolled over and ejected Weiker. The truck came to rest on the passenger side.

Weiker had serious injuries and was airlifted by GundersenAIR to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said they suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.