Trump infuses politics into his choice for the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump aims to maximize the benefit of his Supreme Court choice before Nov. 3 and even secure an electoral backstop should the results be contested. He is closing in on his pick to fill the vacancy just weeks before Election Day. The selection of his third justice to the high court is infused with politics. Even before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, the president had tried to use the likelihood of more Supreme Court vacancies to his political advantage. Now, as he nears a decision on her likely replacement, Trump has used the vacancy to appeal to battleground-state voters and as a rallying cry for his conservative base.