Trump lawyers: DA’s fight for tax returns built on innuendo

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers say a New York prosecutor is resorting to “speculation and innuendo” to justify a subpoena for his tax returns. The lawyers made the argument in court papers filed Thursday on the eve of an appeals court showdown. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments Friday after a district court judge rejected Trump’s renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to the president’s accounting firm. Trump’s lawyers maintain that the subpoena was issued in bad faith and is overly broad. Vance’s office argued in court papers earlier in the week that there’s “a mountainous record” of public allegations of misconduct to support its efforts to obtain Trump’s tax returns.