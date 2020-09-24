Rejecting Trump, both parties’ leaders see orderly election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election drew swift blowback Thursday from Congress. Lawmakers are turning to unprecedented steps to ensure the president cannot ignore the vote of the people. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed an “orderly transition” as has been done since the nation’s founding. Pelosi said she trusts voters. Still, some lawmakers are pushing Trump’s Cabinet to go on record to support the election outcome. On Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president will accept the results of a “free and fair election.” But he said anew he’s not sure the election will be honest.