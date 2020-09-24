McConnell, GOP dispute Trump, say they’d accept if he loses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some congressional Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are pushing back after President Donald Trump again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. McConnell vowed an “orderly transition” as has been done since the nation’s founding Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, “If Republicans lose we will accept the result. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Joe Biden, I will accept that result.” Several others came forward, including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. She tweeted that the “peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution.”