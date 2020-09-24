UK may take part in COVID-19 vaccine ‘challenge studies’

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it may take part in a study that tries to deliberately infect volunteers who have been given an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus in an effort to more quickly determine if the vaccine works. The approach, called a challenge study, is risky but proponents think it may produce results faster than typical studies, which wait to see if volunteers who have been given an experimental treatment or a dummy shot get sick. The Financial Times newspaper reported Wednesday that the government planned to sponsor a study that is set to begin in January.