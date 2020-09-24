Unbeaten Titans bring blueprint of what winless Vikings were

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a thriving veteran quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, a game-controlling rushing attack spearheaded by Derrick Henry and a premier pass rusher with Jadeveon Clowney.

They've started 2-0 for the first time since 2008 and visit Minnesota on Sunday.

The winless Vikings could be forgiven for harboring envy because the Titans can tout some of the strengths they thought they had.

They're instead trying to reverse course from a troubling two-week trend that has them last in the NFL in time of possession and second-to-last in turnover margin.