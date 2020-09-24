US hits Iran court, judges with sanctions over wrestler

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is hitting an Iranian revolutionary court and several judges with sanctions in part for their role in the conviction and execution of a young wrestler. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed the sanctions on two judges with Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz as well as three prisons where he said human rights abuses were rampant. The sanctions include asset freezes and ban Americans from doing business with the targets. Pompeo said Judge Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati was being sanctioned for his involvement in the case of 27-year-old wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed earlier this month despite worldwide appeals for clemency.