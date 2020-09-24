US judge blocks Indiana’s limits on voting time extensions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a law unique to Indiana that prevents voters from asking courts to extend voting hours beyond the state’s 6 p.m. closing time because of Election Day troubles. U.S. District Judge Richard Young’s preliminary injunction was issued Tuesday. It blocks a law passed last year by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature. The law prevents anyone other than a county election board, which oversee voting matters, from requesting court orders to extend voting hours. It comes as county election officials are preparing coronavirus precautions for in-person voting on Nov. 3 while handling an expected surge in mail-in ballots.