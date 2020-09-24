Waking Up White upcoming events

Waking Up White upcoming eventsUpdated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - LAX Waking Up White Collaborative committee members will be hosting a symposium in 2021. Committee members said it would be an educational event for people to get a collective understanding of how white-supremacy, white-privilege, and other forms of oppression operate.
Several events are coming up in the next month. Below is a list of several events to register for:
- Thursday, October 1, 6-8 p.m.: Roundtable: Antiracism - The La Crosse Area Viewpoint
- Virtual Town Hall: Housing Lenders & Homelessness Workshop
- Wednesday, October 28, 6-8 p.m.: Amplifying the Voices of Black Youth and Their Parents in the La Crosse Area
- November 12-13: Toward One Wisconsin- A Conference on Building Communities of Equity and Opportunity
- 2021 Regional Read: Waking Up White by Debby Irving
- 2012: White Privilege Symposium, A Vision for Racial Equity: History, Truth, and A Call for Action