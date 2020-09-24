 Skip to Content

Waking Up White upcoming events

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 7:17 pm
6:58 pm Top Stories

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - LAX Waking Up White Collaborative committee members will be hosting a symposium in 2021. Committee members said it would be an educational event for people to get a collective understanding of how white-supremacy, white-privilege, and other forms of oppression operate.

Several events are coming up in the next month. Below is a list of several events to register for:

Lindsey Ford

Lindsey Ford is a multi-media journalist.

Related Articles

Skip to content