Warmer weather returns Friday.

A passing weather system…

A weak weather system has moved through bringing over an inch of rain to many areas. The lion’s share of the rain is over, but a slight chance of light rain lingers into this evening before the disturbance moves away. The system cool the afternoon highs back into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Warmth quickly returns Friday…

Southerly winds will strengthen quite a bit for Friday, and with the return of sunshine, we will see highs pop back up into the 70s to lower 80s. The average highs for the next several days are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Weekend rain chances…

Another low pressure system will slide through on Saturday, but the best chance for significant rain will be north of the region, but a few showers and isolated t-storms are possible Saturday afternoon. The chances of rainfall will then pop up again next week as colder air arrives. Our best chance for significant rain will be on Tuesday. highs will cool back into the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Pollen season continues…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts should be in the lower to medium range for the next several days as the season gradually winds down..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden