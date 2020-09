Galesville, WI (WXOW) - In a Coulee Conference match up tonight Westby takes down G-E-T in three straight games.

The final scores were game 1 12-25, game 2 19-25, and game 3 22-25.

Westby was led by Jayda Berg with 9 kills.

G-E-T's dig leaders were Lindsey Lettner and Kayli Bratberg who both had 10 each.