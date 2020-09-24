Wet weather returns today, grab the umbrella!

Rainfall ending

Rainfall will continue to push out of the region. Gloomy skies will hold to the sky with a chance for a peek of sunshine towards the evening hours. But with the wet weather temperatures will continue to be limited to the 70s this afternoon.

Back to the sun

Quickly overnight skies will clear and drop temperatures to the upper 50s. Then with the return of the fall sunshine, temperatures will rebound back to the upper 70s and low 80s. However, it will not be as pleasant as our early-week 80s due to strong winds. Southerly winds will help to warm but winds could gust to 25 mph.

Soggy pattern

Throughout the weekend, evening rain chances return. Both Saturday and Sunday there will be a weak chance for rainfall and a rumble of thunder. Not as much sunshine will be seen as temperatures start to descend.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett