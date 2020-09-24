Why flu shots are especially important this season

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Getting a flu shot is important every year around this time but this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they are crucial according to health experts.

Healthcare professionals say that if someone were to contract the two viruses at the same time, it would be very challenging for the body to fight off.

"That flu vaccine can hopefully ward off influenza and in the event that you were to develop COVID you wouldn't have to worry about potentially developing influenza on top of that," said Tiffany Giesler, Monroe County Public Health Nurse.

Flu shots are important for those in a high risk category but vaccinating those around them is just as important.

"The whole goal is prevention and that is what public health really is about is prevention. So individually taking that responsibility for how we can not only prevent illness in ourselves but illness in others," explained Giesler.

Everyone can stay extra safe this flu season by getting vaccinated, she said, continuing to practice social distancing, keeping gatherings small, wearing masks, and as always, hand washing.