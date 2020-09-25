AP and partners get grant to boost coverage of nonprofits

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press announced Thursday the start of a joint venture with The Chronicle of Philanthropy and The Conversation that will expand their coverage of philanthropies and charities and the impact these groups have on society. The venture, to be funded by a three-year, $3.6 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., aims to increase public awareness and understanding of nonprofit organizations and the people who work for them. The grant will enable the three partners to hire additional staff to cover philanthropic news. AP will distribute content from The Chronicle of Philanthropy, which publishes a website and a monthly print magazine. That will add to the content the AP distributes from The Conversation, a publisher of commentary and analysis across a wide range of topics.