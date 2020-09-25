AP Interview: Israeli virus czar fights outbreak, politics

AIRPORT CITY, Israel (AP) — A leading Israeli public health expert, who was named the country’s coronavirus czar in mid-July, has been hailed as Israel’s best hope for halting a fast-growing number of cases. Now, two months later, Israel is suffering from one of the world’s worst outbreaks and heading into a tough new lockdown. Dr. Ronni Gamzu has faced withering criticism from opponents, pushback from Israel’s political leadership and the stark fact that the number of new cases shows no sign of declining. But Gamzu is taking it in stride, drawing on a personal battle with cancer to help him make the tough decisions that could save lives or shatter livelihoods.