At least 1 hurt in hit-and-run during Los Angeles protest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least one person was hurt when a vehicle ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality in Los Angeles night. Officials say an ambulance transported one patient to a hospital in unknown condition following the hit-and-run in Hollywood Thursday night. About 30 minutes later, KCAL9 TV showed helicopter footage of a white sedan pushing slowly through a crowd of marchers blocking another intersection on Sunset. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was hurt in the second incident. There were no arrests. Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chavez said investigators were still gathering information about both incidents.