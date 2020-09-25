Audit: 93 percent of calls to unemployment didn’t get through

MADISON (WKOW) – More than 93 percent of phone calls made to the Department of Workforce Development for unemployment claims went unanswered during the first 3-1/2 months of the pandemic, according to a new state audit.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau on Friday released its review of the Unemployment Insurance program’s call centers.

According to a news release from the Legislature’s Joint Audit Committee, the audit found that from March 15, 2020, through June 30, 2020, 38.3 million of the 41.1 million total telephone calls (93.3 percent) to the call centers were blocked or received busy signals and, therefore, did not reach the call centers.

6.2 percent of calls were abandoned by individuals before speaking with the call centers

0.5 percent of calls were answered.

The Legislative Audit Bureau found that from April 6, 2020, through Aug. 22, 2020, only 6.6 percent of initial claims were filed by individuals who telephoned the call centers.

More from the news release: