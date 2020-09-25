Audit highlights woes at Wisconsin unemployment call centers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A new audit shows that fewer than 1% of calls from Wisconsin residents seeking unemployment benefits amid the early months of the pandemic got answered. The Legislative Audit Bureau found that 93.3% of the 41 million calls to Department of Workforce Development call centers between March 15 and June 30 were blocked, or callers received busy signals. About 6% of callers hung up before reaching anyone and only 0.5% of calls were ultimately answered. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the audit was released a week after Gov. Tony Evers fired the agency’s secretary over lack of progress in clearing claims.