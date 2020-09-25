Australian think tank finds 380 detention camps in Xinjiang

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian think tank says China appears to be expanding its network of secret detention centers in Xinjiang, where Muslim minorities are targeted in a forced assimilation campaign. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute says more of the facilities now have increased security resembling prisons. It used satellite images and official construction tender documents to map more than 380 suspected detention facilities. The report builds on evidence that China has made a policy shift from detaining Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in makeshift public buildings to building permanent mass detention facilities. Officials described the camps as facilities meant to provide free job training but ex-detainees say they were subjected to brutal conditions and political indoctrination.