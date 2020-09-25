Bail set at $5 million for suspect in murder of pregnant woman, daughter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Unconditional bail for Renard Carter has been set at $5 million dollars. That's the result of an appearance in an Olmsted County courtroom Friday.

Prosecutor Eric Woodward said Carter posed a public threat with a history of domestic assault and 31 executed warrants in asking for the high bail amount.

Carter will remain at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The man charged with killing a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old daughter is behind bars in Rochester.

According to Rochester Police, 29-year-old Renard Carter arrived in Rochester just after midnight Friday. He is currently being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

He will make his first appearance in the Olmsted County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Carter was extradited from South Carolina to Minnesota. He was being held in a Columbia jail after being shot by police in South Carolina on Sept. 13.

Carter is charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Keona Foote, her daughter Miyona Miller and her unborn child.