Belarus detains opposition leader’s lawyer amid protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus detained a lawyer representing a top opposition activist who was jailed this month amid mass protests against the country’s authoritarian president, who won a sixth term in a disputed election. The lawyer, Lyudmila Kazak, went missing on Thursday, with police confirming later that she had been detained. According to Kazak’s lawyers, she faces administrative charges of participating in an unauthorized rally and resisting a police officer. Kazak was defending Maria Kolesnikova, a key member of a council Belarus’ political opposition set up to push for a new presidential election. Kazak relayed several messages Kolsenikova sent from jail, encouraging protesters to continue anti-government rallies that have rocked Belarus for nearly seven weeks.