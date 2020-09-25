Rittenhouse to challenge extradition to Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters during unrest Kenosha, say he will challenge extradition back to Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois after returning from Kenosha. He's charged with five felonies in Kenosha County.

Rittenhouse appeared via Zoom Friday morning in Lake County Circuit Court.

Attorneys asked that extradition documents be sent from Wisconsin so they can review them.

Rittenhouse also will need to be served with a warrant from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

These are going to be involving issues of some complexity that frankly have not arisen is this country for some time, attorney John Pierce said.

Rittenhouse is due back in court Oct. 9.