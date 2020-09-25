Company to pay $60M for deceptive marketing with pelvic mesh

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A company that failed to adequately inform women of dangerous side effects related to permanent pelvic mesh devices will be required to pay $60 million. The money from C.R. Bard, Inc. and its parent company Becton, Dickinson and Company, will be spread out among 48 states and the District of Columbia. For example, Mississippi is set to receive around $840,000. Transvaginal mesh was marketed to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, common conditions faced by women. However, companies failed to disclose that the treatment could cause erosion of mesh through organs, pain during sexual intercourse, and voiding dysfunction.