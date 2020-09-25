Wisconsin COVID update: One new death and 108 new cases in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP/WXOW) -- The La Crosse County Health Department said a fourth person has died from complications of COVID-19.

No details on the death were available from the health department.

It is the second death in two days related to the virus. The death of a person identified as an older adult was announced Thursday by the health department.

In total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Friday update that La Crosse County had 108 new cases of the virus.

Wisconsin’s newly reported COVID-19 cases has grown again, just shy of the highest daily total since the pandemic broke out.

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,504 new cases Friday, short of the record set exactly one week ago of 2,533 new cases.

On Thursday, there were 2,392 new cases.

In total, Wisconsin has had nearly 111,000 people test positive and 1,274 deaths.

People hospitalized with the virus are at an all-time high, with 530 patients with 151 in intensive care as of Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Wiscosnin Department of Health Services said that 19 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Ten of the 19 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from Friday's DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 134 (+4) 2 Crawford 156 (+4) 0 Grant 926 (+32) 19 Jackson 133 (+8) 1 La Crosse 2,946 (+108) 4 Monroe 475 (+31) 2 Trempealeau 610 (+14) 2 Vernon 211 (+18) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

