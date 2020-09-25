Czechs to acquire Israeli air defense system in $400M deal

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic wants to buy a new air defense system for its military from the Israeli government. The Czechs want to acquire the SPYDER system which is made by the Israeli state-run company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. It is capable of providing protection against aircraft, helicopters, bombers, cruise missiles and other weapons. The defense minister says the Israeli system would be key modernizing the Czech armed forces. It would replace an obsolete ant-aircraft Soviet-era 2K12 KUB system. A deal worth some $430 million is expected to be signed early in 2021, with delivery two years later.