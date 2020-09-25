Despite no fest, more officers patroling La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This Oktoberfest will look a little different for the city's police force.

For a typical fest weekend, dozens of extra officers are on duty to help monitor the huge crowds. That isn't the case this year.

Still, some additional officers are on patrol. "Really what we're mainly focused on here at the La Crosse Police Department is conceptually having a safe weekend. We've experienced a significant spike in the COVID cases locally and a goal of having our additional staff out is to try to dissuade large gatherings," said La Crosse Police Captain Jason Melby.

Besides avoiding large gatherings, police continue to ask people to wear a mask and practice social distancing.