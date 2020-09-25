Egyptian police disperse rare, small protests; 10 arrested

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Egyptian security official says police have dispersed exceptionally rare, small street protests that erupted in a northeastern province and arrested 10 demonstrators. The development comes one year after allegations of military corruption touched off a wave of anti-government protests in Cairo and other cities. The official says dozens of residents of a working-class village joined the protest as they poured out of mosques after midday prayers on Friday. Footage on social media that surfaced during the day show what appear to be protesters marching in the streets against the Egyptian president. It’s an unusual show of defiance in a country that has moved to stamp out nearly all dissent.