Embezzlement, sham marriage charges get city treasurer fired

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city treasurer for Philadelphia has been fired after federal prosecutors charged him with embezzling money from customers at a bank where he previously worked and entering into a sham marriage to get U.S. citizenship. Mayor Jim Kenney noted that the allegations against Christian Dunbar did not involve his work with the city but said Friday he had been dismissed in light of the allegations. The 40-year-old Dunbar was appointed treasurer in July 2019. Dunbar was born in Liberia. His grandfather William Tubman was the country’s president for nearly 30 years.