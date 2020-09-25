EU Commission appeals after losing Apple $15B tax case

LONDON (AP) — The European Commission said Friday it’s appealing a court decision that had ruled Apple doesn’t have to repay $15 billion in back taxes to Ireland. The appeal comes after the U.S. tech giant recently scored a big legal victory in its long battle with the European Union’s executive Commission, which has been trying to rein in multinationals’ ability to strike special tax deals with individual EU countries. The EU’s General Court had ruled that the commission wrongly declared in 2016 that Apple was given illegal state aid in its tax arrangements with Irish authorities. The EU Commission said the General Court made a number of errors of law and is appealing to the bloc’s highest court.